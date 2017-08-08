Amir Khan Says Wife Faryal Makhdoom Has Taken Daughter, Threatened to Cut Access

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Amir Khan said his estranged wife Faryal Makhdoom has threatened to prevent him from seeing his daughter amid their public break-up.

Khan made the comments after initially posting a video, which has since been deleted, on Snapchat of him partying in Dubai.

In a later post on the social media platform (h/t MailOnline), Khan said:

"I just want to apologise for my behaviour yesterday. I know it's something that you guys don't want to see.

"But it was it's what my ex-wife's drawn me to do. Faryal's drawn me. Her mum's drawn me. They've taken my daughter away from me. She's in New York. Faryal's threatening me for me to never see my daughter again.

"I don't want to live like this. I only went out yesterday because I'm so stressed out with all that drama that's gone on and I wanted to let myself go.

"I went out with a group of friends. I don't drink alcohol. Just don't use it against me. I did nothing wrong yesterday. I was just so frustrated with everything that's gone on."

The 30-year-old filmed himself clubbing with Instagram model Gulbahor Becknazar, who also uploaded a video of them to social media.

On Monday, Makhdoom posted a photo of herself and the pair's daughter, Lamaisah:

Khan announced the couple had decided to split up on Friday in a series of tweets, in which he also suggested Makhdoom was in a relationship with fellow boxer and heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua:

Joshua responded to the allegations with a clip from Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" before denying Khan's allegation:

According to MailOnline, Makhdoom responded on Twitter with comments about his "flailing boxing career and cheating past," though her posts have since been deleted.

On Sunday, Khan tweeted he was "putting everything behind me and moving forward" and would be resuming his training in the coming weeks in San Francisco.