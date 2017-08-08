    Video of Robert Horry Fight Released by TMZ; Says He Protected Himself

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Former NBA player, Robert Horry attends the NBA Legends Brunch as part of NBA All-Star 2016 on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Randy Belice/Getty Images

    TMZ have released a video of Robert Horry fighting another man while attending the Nike 3ON3 tournament at the weekend, but the NBA legend said he was acting in self-defense.

    Here is the video in question, courtesy of TMZ:

    Horry was at the tournament watching his son. Witnesses told TMZ that Horry threw several punches at the man, who was supporting an opposing team, after being heckled and pushed by him.

    The former Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs star said: "The guy was trash talking the whole game. He shoved me. Where I'm from, you protect yourself."

    The 46-year-old added he opted to walk away as he was "the only one who was gonna lose in this situation," and claimed the man in question has been verbally abusive toward his son's team before.

    A spokesperson for the basketball tournament had no comment on the fight or Horry's allegations.

    Horry is a seven-time NBA champion and played in 244 career playoff games, an NBA record at the time before being surpassed by Tim Duncan and Derek Fisher.

