    Barry Bonds Wishes He Played 1 More Season, Says He'd Have Nearly 800 Home Runs

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    FILE - This March 22, 2017 file photo shows Barry Bonds responding to a question during a news conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bonds so badly wanted to play one final season in 2008 and believes he would have hit 800 home runs or come very close. It “stung” to walk away from a decorated 22-year career with little notice immediately after a record-setting season in which he became home run king with the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is over all that now, working for the Giants, and he was back at AT&T Park, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, on the 10-year anniversary of his 756th home run here that broke Hank Aaron’s record in2007. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, file)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds said Monday he wished he played an additional season after he finished his career with 762 home runs.

    "I should have played one more year, I should have had the chance to," Bonds said, per Janie McCauley of the Associated Press.

    According to McCauley, Bonds said it "stung" ending his career before the 2008 season, but he didn't push to return to the Giants because "I was just told I'm not coming back and that was it."

    The slugger also pointed to how close he was to 800 career long balls: "I was what (38) away from 800? I'd have been real close. I would have never hit under 20-something, no matter what."

    Bonds, who now works in the Giants organization as special adviser to the CEO, acknowledged "I wish I could have gotten to retire better, or just walk away better, whatever it was, however you want to call it."

    Despite hitting more home runs than any player in MLB history, steroid allegations surrounded Bonds at the time of his retirement.

    He hasn't been inducted into the Hall of Fame even though he won seven National League MVPs, 12 Silver Sluggers and eight Gold Gloves.

    Bonds granting he wanted to play another year is notable because he drilled 28 home runs and led the league with a .480 on-base percentage in his final season. He likely could have thrived in the middle of the Giants lineup for at least another year given his 2007 performance.

