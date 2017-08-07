Mike Trout Collects 1000th Career Hit on 26th Birthday During Angels vs. Orioles

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout celebrated his 26th birthday in style Monday.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the outfielder notched his 1,000th career hit against the Baltimore Orioles in Monday's contest. The hit came on a fourth-inning double off Baltimore starting pitcher Dylan Bundy, and he eventually came around to score on Kole Calhoun's sacrifice fly.

While a 1,000th hit is typically worthy of celebration after a game, Trout and his teammates already did plenty of celebrating for his birthday before they even took the field to face the Orioles:

The achievement is yet another notch on Trout's long list of accomplishments. The six-time All-Star won the 2012 American League Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in 2014 and 2016.

The only thing missing from his resume is a World Series ring and sustained postseason success, considering he is just 1-of-12 in three playoff games.

However, his Angels are just 2.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays for the final AL wild-card spot and are still in the thick of the playoff race, so he could potentially change that in the same season he tallied his 1,000th hit.