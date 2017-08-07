Mike Trout Collects 1000th Career Hit on 26th Birthday During Angels vs. Orioles

Mike Trout Collects 1000th Career Hit on 26th Birthday During Angels vs. OriolesAugust 7, 2017
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout celebrated his 26th birthday in style Monday.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the outfielder notched his 1,000th career hit against the Baltimore Orioles in Monday's contest. The hit came on a fourth-inning double off Baltimore starting pitcher Dylan Bundy, and he eventually came around to score on Kole Calhoun's sacrifice fly.
While a 1,000th hit is typically worthy of celebration after a game, Trout and his teammates already did plenty of celebrating for his birthday before they even took the field to face the Orioles:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Happy birthday, @miketrout 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6TuqjymLGb2017-8-7 23:55:31
The achievement is yet another notch on Trout's long list of accomplishments. The six-time All-Star won the 2012 American League Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in 2014 and 2016.
The only thing missing from his resume is a World Series ring and sustained postseason success, considering he is just 1-of-12 in three playoff games.
However, his Angels are just 2.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays for the final AL wild-card spot and are still in the thick of the playoff race, so he could potentially change that in the same season he tallied his 1,000th hit.