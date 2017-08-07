Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Close to Endorsement Contract with Under Armour

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is reportedly close to a "lucrative endorsement deal with Under Armour."

Jeff Goodman of ESPN reported the news Monday, citing a source.

Dallas selected Smith out of North Carolina State with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

While the 19-year-old Smith has not stepped foot on the court for a regular-season game at the NBA level, he impressed in his one collegiate season with the Wolfpack. He averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds a night in 32 games while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

He also thrived on a marquee stage in an 84-82 victory at Duke with 32 points in a demonstration of his potential against talented opponents.

The Mavericks will look for similar performances from Smith in the NBA as they strive to bounce back from a 33-49 campaign.

The guard still hasn't had the chance to prove himself worthy of a top-10 pick yet for Dallas, but his potential was apparently enough for Under Armour to offer a "lucrative deal."