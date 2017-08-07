Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Close to Endorsement Contract with Under Armour

Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Close to Endorsement Contract with Under ArmourAugust 7, 2017
Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is reportedly close to a "lucrative endorsement deal with Under Armour."
Jeff Goodman of ESPN reported the news Monday, citing a source.
Dallas selected Smith out of North Carolina State with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft.
While the 19-year-old Smith has not stepped foot on the court for a regular-season game at the NBA level, he impressed in his one collegiate season with the Wolfpack. He averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds a night in 32 games while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.
He also thrived on a marquee stage in an 84-82 victory at Duke with 32 points in a demonstration of his potential against talented opponents.
The Mavericks will look for similar performances from Smith in the NBA as they strive to bounce back from a 33-49 campaign.
The guard still hasn't had the chance to prove himself worthy of a top-10 pick yet for Dallas, but his potential was apparently enough for Under Armour to offer a "lucrative deal."