Stephen Jones Is 'Counting On' Ezekiel Elliott Playing All 16 Games for Cowboys

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expects running back Ezekiel Elliott on the field all 16 games during the upcoming season.

Jones said Monday the Cowboys are "counting on" the NFL's leading rusher in 2016 avoiding a suspension, per Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram.

His comments come after former wide receiver Cris Carter appeared on FS1's Undisputed Monday and said, "In the next 48 hours, I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended."

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported earlier this offseason Elliott could be facing a suspension following the NFL's investigation.

Despite Carter's comments, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stressed the league hasn't made any decisions yet on a suspension, saying "I don't think Cris has anything to do with the decision," per Bob Glauber of Newsday.

SportsDay noted Elliott has been under investigation since a woman accused him of physical abuse in Columbus, Ohio, in July 2016. While the running back wasn't arrested or charged, the story pointed out the same woman "alleged similar behavior in February 2016 in Florida."

In addition to saying he expects Elliott on the field, Jones called for more efficiency with the investigation when he said, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, "At some point you should be able to get the information in some sort of timeframe that it doesn't carry on like this particular investigation has."

While Elliott and the Cowboys await a ruling, the season opener against the New York Giants is scheduled for Sept. 10.