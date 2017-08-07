Branden Albert Reportedly Will Report to Jaguars After Previously Retiring

John Raoux/Associated Press

Offensive lineman Branden Albert is reportedly no longer retired.

On Monday, Adam Caplan of ESPN cited a source who said Albert told the Jacksonville Jaguars he will report to the team. Caplan noted Albert previously announced his retirement but has a base salary of $8.875 million waiting for him in the 2017 campaign.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network provided additional details:

The Jaguars acquired Albert for their 2018 seventh-round pick in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone discussed Albert's potential impact on the offensive front following the trade, per John Oehser of the team's official website: "Brandon is an experienced left tackle. He will compete for the starting role and has proven over his 120-game career that he has the mental and physical tools to excel in this league."

While Football Outsiders ranked Jacksonville's offensive line as the ninth-best pass-protection unit in the league last season, it underscored the position group's struggles with a No. 27 ranking in the run-blocking department.

The Jaguars drafted Leonard Fournette with the No. 4 overall pick in an effort to bolster a rushing attack that finished a middling 22nd in the league in yards per game in 2016 but will need better blocking up front to improve on a 3-13 finish.

Albert was selected to two Pro Bowls for the Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins and could provide a needed boost along the line for Jacksonville.

While Aaron Resnick of Pro Football Focus noted Albert's PFF grade of 49.0 in an injury-marred 2016 was the worst of his career, the offensive tackle boasted a grade of at least 74.4 in each of the previous eight seasons and surpassed 80 three times.