Colin Kaepernick Is 'Committed to Football,' Says Seahawks GM John Schneider

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While free agent Colin Kaepernick is still looking for a job in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said "there's no question about it" when discussing the quarterback's dedication to playing football.

"[Colin Kaepernick] is committed to football," Schneider said on NFL Network Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Schneider isn't the first general manager to comment on Kaepernick's desire to play football this offseason.

During an interview on KNBR, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he knows Kaepernick is fully committed to remaining in the NFL but thinks the quarterback himself should make it clear.

"I think the way you could best help yourself is not to have someone talk for you, not have statements, but go sit down and give an interview and let people know where you stand because he makes a compelling case as to how bad he wants to be in the league when you talk to him," Lynch said.

Kaepernick made headlines last season when he knelt during the national anthem as a way of protesting racial and social inequality and police brutality in the United States. He still hasn't been signed this offseason despite a resume that includes a Super Bowl appearance as a member of the 49ers and 16 touchdown passes to just four interceptions last year.

Schneider's comments are noteworthy because Kaepernick visited with the Seahawks this offseason but ultimately wasn't signed by the team.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Sunday Kaepernick was one of the quarterbacks the Miami Dolphins considered signing before inking Jay Cutler to a deal. However, Craig Mish of SiriusXM said Kaepernick was never a serious contender for the Miami position.