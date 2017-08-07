Sheldon Richardson Calls Brandon Marshall 'Drama Queenish,' Says He Quit on Jets

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson didn't hold back when discussing wide receiver Brandon Marshall's time with the team last season.

On Monday, Connor Hughes of NJ.com passed along comments Richardson made on The Michael Kay Show and noted the 2014 Pro Bowler said Marshall "did little things that were drama queenish" and "actually quit on this team well before the season was over."

Hughes pointed out Richardson and Marshall had a verbal altercation following a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Richardson said others didn't call out Marshall because of his role in the media (the receiver is part of Inside the NFL) and added, "Then I say something to him, and I'm the criminal, the bad guy, and the media just ran with it."

The bad feelings between the two players didn't stop with the verbal altercation in Week 3. According to Darryl Slater of NJ.com, Richardson said Marshall "should be embarrassed" following a 41-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 16, adding "he knows what he did."

Hughes noted in a separate article cornerback Darrelle Revis called the Week 3 incident between Richardson and Marshall a "dark cloud" over the team, but Richardson responded: "I wouldn't say a dark cloud. A cat's true colors came out. That's pretty much that."

Marshall is now a member of the New York Giants after the Jets released him this offseason.

In response, Richardson said in May there are "15 reasons why it's better" when discussing the improved locker room dynamics heading into the 2017 campaign, per Hughes. Marshall wore No. 15 during his two seasons with the Jets.

The Jets did experience a drop-off on the field from Marshall's first year with the team to his second. They went 10-6 in 2015, thanks largely to the receiver's 109 catches for 1,502 yards and career-high 14 touchdowns. However, New York finished 5-11 last year, and Marshall's numbers fell to 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns.

Richardson and Marshall will have a chance to meet on the field again in Week 3 of the preseason when the Jets and Giants square off on Aug. 26.