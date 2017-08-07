    Eddie Lacy Makes Weight Requirement to Earn $55K Incentive from Seahawks

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    Jun 13, 2017; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy (27) talks with a teammate during a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that running back Eddie Lacy made his weight requirement for the month, according to Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. Lacy had to be under 250 pounds to earn a $55,000 contract incentive. 

    According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, Lacy's contract with the Seahawks includes seven different monthly weigh-in incentives, worth $55,000 each:

    • May: 255 pounds
    • June and August: 250 pounds
    • September through December: 245 pounds

    According to Mark Inabinett of AL.com, Lacy also made weight in May and June.

    Lacy has also looked good on the field.

    "I’m fired up about Eddie, he looks great," Carroll told Seahawks.com. "He is rumbling and doing just what we want, and he is going to run huge, just the way we like it."

    "I still have a lot to learn," Lacy said, per Inabinett. "I'm still trying to get accustomed to the offense so I can continue to play natural, or as natural as I know I can play. But everything's coming along pretty good."

    Lacy, 26, rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. But issues with his weight, a loss of explosiveness and injuries limited him to just 1,118 yards total over the past two campaigns.

    But his physical style should fit the Seahawks well, and he finds himself battling Thomas Rawls for the starting running back position. With C.J. Prosise also in Seattle and set to handle third-down duties for the team, the Seahawks won't be lacking for options in the backfield this season.

