Jon Jones Says He Wants to Have 'Respectful Relationship' with Daniel Cormier

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier had one of the most intense UFC feuds in recent memory, but with their rivalry likely at an end, Jones is ready to bury the hatchet.

"I would definitely like to have a respectful relationship with Cormier," Jones said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "It would be great to support each other's causes, charity events and maybe do an interview together and talk about one of the biggest rivalries in combat sports history."

Jones defeated Cormier by knockout at UFC 214 on July 29 and showed respect toward the former light heavyweight champion after the fight.

Jones and Cormier have never been shy about voicing their disdain for one another in the past.

During the buildup to UFC 214, Jones said Cormier "[looks] like a crackhead with a suit on," to which Cormier replied that at least he had never been a crackhead, likely referencing Jones' stay in a treatment facility after he tested positive for a substance found in cocaine.

MMA on SiriusXM provided a clip of the exchange, which begins at the 1:05 mark:

Still, it wouldn't be surprising if Jones and Cormier let bygones be bygones.

It's unlikely the two will ever cross paths in the Octagon again. After he beat Cormier by unanimous decision at UFC 182 in January 2015, Jones left no doubt about who the superior fighter is with his decisive knockout win in their second meeting.

Without the backdrop of a pay-per-view main event to heighten the animosity between the two, Jones and Cormier have little reason to continue their mutual grudge through to the months and years ahead.