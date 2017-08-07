Former Mets 1B Ike Davis Struck Out the Side in Arizona League Pitching Debut

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Ike Davis is no longer a power-hitting first baseman for the New York Mets. Rather, he is now a pitcher in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system and impressed in his Arizona League debut Sunday.

According to Eric Chesterton of MLB.com, the 30-year-old struck out the side in the sixth inning of the AZL Dodgers' 13-5 win over the AZL Padres.

Chesterton noted Davis does have some history on the mound. He served as a relief pitcher for the Arizona State Sun Devils in college and threw two scoreless innings of relief for the Oakland Athletics in 2015, allowing just one hit in the process.

While Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs clarified Davis is "not a prospect," he did point out his fastball was in the 88-92 mph range during Sunday's performance.

Davis played for the Mets from 2010 through 2014, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates, Athletics and New York Yankees later in his career. He notably drilled 32 home runs in 2012 for the Mets in what appeared to be a breakout campaign but was unable to replicate the success in the following years.

He never hit more than 11 long balls in a season after that and sports a career batting average of .239.

While he is no longer in the major leagues as a home run hitter, Davis will look to build on his early success in the Arizona League as he attempts to revive his career as a pitcher.