Chuck Liddell Says Chael Sonnen Fight Would Be an 'Easy Matchup'

Rob Latour/Associated Press

Chuck Liddell is already trash talking Chael Sonnen ahead of the rumored fight between the mixed martial arts stars.

Liddell told TMZ Sports he was never interested in fighting Sonnen but that he'd have an easy time taking Sonnen down if given the opportunity.

Liddell's comments come after Sonnen told FloCombat's Duane Finley his next opponent in Bellator was likely going to be the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

"The way it works is eventually I'll get a call or a text from [Bellator president Scott] Coker telling me who he wants me to fight and when, and I'll text him back to accept," Sonnen said. "It'll be done just like that. I won't be part of a discussion or turn down anyone they want me to fight. I never have and I never will, and they can make it any weight class they want. I think there are actual legs to this Chuck thing. I really do."

Liddell hasn't fought since losing to Rich Franklin at UFC 115 in June 2010. The 47-year-old still looked to be in great shape, though, in a photo he posted to Instagram:

Fans may be wise to not get their hopes up too much regarding Liddell's return to MMA.

Bellator would make sense as the promoter for Liddell's comeback fight. The company has carved out a niche as a place where aging fighters such as Sonnen, Tito Ortiz, Ken Shamrock and Quinton Jackson can come in and extend their careers for a few more fights after their time in UFC drew to a close.

However, Liddell gave no indication to TMZ Sports that he's nearing an agreement with Bellator, and in an interview with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Snowden in May, he was critical of Bellator 149, which featured Ken Shamrock losing to Royce Gracie.

"I saw Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock fight last year and said, 'I haven't sparred in six months and haven't fought in seven years. I could get up off the couch and beat both of those guys right now," he said. "It was terrible. I would be embarrassed to fight those guys."

Liddell did add, though, that he'd be willing to fight again if the price was right.