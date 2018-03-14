Bruce Ellington Reportedly Re-Signs with Texans on 1-Year Contract

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Wide receiver Bruce Ellington and the Houston Texans reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Ellington's agreement with the Texans.

Ellington played with the Texans last season after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. He recorded 29 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

A fourth-round pick in 2014, Ellington's career has been hampered by injuries. The South Carolina product missed three games in each of his first two years and was out all of 2016 due to a hamstring injury. A soft tissue condition held him out of nearly all of the 49ers' offseason program.

"It's unfortunate that he was unable to showcase his talent due to the injuries that stacked up against him," former 49ers teammate Dontae Johnson told reporters upon Ellington's release.

Ellington was also placed on injured reserve after playing 11 games with the Texans in 2017. He has never recorded more than 29 receptions in a single year and has 48 receptions for 545 yards in his NFL career.

The Texans will likely hope he can stay healthy to show flashes of what made him a potential sleeper pick in 2014. However, it's not likely to hurt them much if he winds up being a non-contributor.