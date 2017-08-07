Tom Savage Named Texans' Starting QB over Deshaun Watson for Preseason Opener

Bob Levey/Associated Press

The Houston Texans announced Monday Tom Savage will start the team's preseason opener Wednesday against the Carolina Panthers.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he expects Deshaun Watson and Brandon Weeden to see the field as well.

"You have no idea how the game's going to play out," he said. "'How long is this drive? How long is that drive?' You have to play it by ear relative to how the game goes. But all three quarterbacks will play in the game."

Savage has appeared in five games for Houston after the Texans selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He has gone 56-of-92 for 588 yards and an interception in those five appearances.

In June, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop speculated the Texans would start Savage to begin the 2017 season, and he'd serve as a "game manager" as the team looks to return to the postseason.

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins told reporters last Friday that he thought Savage puts the Texans in the best position to win in the short term.

"So because of what [Savage] does well and what he can do for this team, I know he can help us win what we want to win," he said, per ESPN.com's Dan Graziano. "He does everything well. He's a student of the game, from just being on the bench, watching and learning from other people's mistakes, seeing what they've done wrong. He can put the ball in any place. He has a strong arm. He has a knowledge of this offense. He's been in this offense his whole career."



However, Watson has made a strong impression during training camp. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in July that Houston had been "blown away" by the rookie's effort and performance:

Relying on a veteran to hold down the fort until the rookie is ready makes sense in theory, but it can backfire in a big way.

The Los Angeles Rams opted for the more experienced Case Keenum over No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff to start the 2016 season, and the results were disastrous. It became one of the dominant storylines around the team.

If Savage clearly outperforms Watson during the preseason, then the Texans will have plenty of justification to rely on Savage right out of the gate in the regular season. Should Watson continue what has been a promising offseason, though, the Texans fans demanding to see him start will only be more emboldened.