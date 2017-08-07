IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 Results and Medal Table After Monday

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Jamaica finally claimed their first gold medal of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London on Monday as Omar McLeod triumphed in the men's 110-metre hurdles in a time of 13.04 seconds.

The 2016 Olympic champion beat Russian defending world champion Sergey Shubenkov, racing as a neutral, into the silver medal position as Balazs Baji claimed bronze, while world-record holder Aries Merritt could only finish fifth.

Meanwhile, in a hugely competitive and quality-laden women's 1500 metres, the final event of the evening, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon added gold to her 2016 Olympic triumph, while Jenny Simpson took silver and South Africa's Caster Semenya bronze.



Visit the official IAAF website for a breakdown of the competition's medal table in full.

In the other finals of the day's action, Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk won a third world championship gold medal in the women's hammer with a throw of 77.90 metres.

China's Zheng Wang claimed silver and 22-year-old Pole Malwina Kopron finished in the bronze medal position.

And in a very tight women's triple jump final, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, 21, beat defending and Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia by just two centimetres to claim gold with a jump of 14.91 metres—Kazakhstan’s Olga Rypakova took bronze.

Per Reuters Venezuela, it was an historic victory, giving the country its first world title.

It proved a largely disappointing evening at the London Stadium for hosts Great Britain.

Scot Laura Muir, 24, was overtaken by both American Simpson and Semenya in the dying stages of the women's 1500 metres to agonisingly be pushed into fourth place and miss out on a medal, per BBC Sport's Tom Fordyce:

Meanwhile, Team GB's Sophie Hitchon, a bronze medallist in the women's hammer at Rio 2016, could only manage a throw of 72.32 metres to finish seventh in Monday's final.