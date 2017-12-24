Mike Mularkey: DeMarco Murray to Undergo MRI on Knee Injury; 'Didn't Look Good'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting the early tests revealed an LCL sprain.



According to Jason Wolf of The Tennessean, head coach Mike Mularkey said Murray will undergo an MRI but stated it "didn't look good."

Murray, 29, reinvigorated his career with Tennessee. After a poor season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Murray was once again a force of nature in 2016, rushing for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns.

He paired with quarterback Marcus Mariota to give the Titans the best one-two offensive punch they've had since the Steve McNair and Eddie George years. Coming into 2017, hopes were high that the Titans could reach the postseason. They have responded with inconsistency but are still in the middle of the playoff race at 8-7.

Certainly, Murray had no plans of slowing down.

"When you think of some of the great running backs, they've played well into their 30s," Murray said in July, per Wolf. "I pride myself on taking care of my body, not just during the season but yearly, and I know what it takes to withstand a full 16-game stretch in this league. And it's a grind. But I enjoy it. I embrace it. And I'm excited about it.

"I'm very confident in my abilities and my work ethic to make sure I'm physically prepared to withstand whatever they want, whatever they ask me to do here," he continued. "Hopefully it's a lot more, and we'll see from there."

Still, Murray has gone from being the clear feature back in Tennessee to splitting the workload with former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry. With Henry, the Titans won't see much of a drop in production from the running back position, if any.