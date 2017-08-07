2019 PGA Championship to Be Played in May for 1st Time in 70 Years

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The 2019 PGA Championship will reportedly take place in May instead of August.

On Monday, Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press (h/t Star Tribune) reported the event will be held in May for the first time in 70 years. The 2019 tournament will be at Bethpage Black in New York.

Ferguson noted two officials spoke about the move to May on condition of anonymity because there hasn't yet been an official announcement.

"The move from August to May has been in the works for the last four years, and it involves The Players Championship moving from May back to its original March date," Ferguson wrote.

The PGA Championship is typically the final major on the golf calendar for a given year after the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open. However, Ferguson noted the PGA of America is looking to move into the middle of the major schedule instead of the end with this decision.

A move to May will also increase scheduling flexibility during Olympic years now that golf is included among the competition. Ferguson went as far as to call golf's return to the Olympics "the catalyst behind the change."

This year's PGA Championship will tee off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, and features the typically loaded field.

Rory McIlroy is listed as the favorite on OddsShark and is followed by British Open winner Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson. Defending champion Jimmy Walker is also part of the field as he looks to win back-to-back titles.