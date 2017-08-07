Scott Dawson Ruled out for WWE SummerSlam 2017 with Ruptured Bicep

Credit: WWE.com

The Top Guys are out of the picture for SummerSlam after WWE announced Monday that Scott Dawson suffered a ruptured bicep:

It's unclear how long the injury will sideline Dawson, but at the very least, he'll be unable to wrestle at SummerSlam on Aug. 20 in Brooklyn, New York.

The injury comes after Dawson's tag team partner, Dash Wilder, suffered a fractured jaw in April that kept The Revival out until June.

The Revival weren't yet announced for a match at SummerSlam, but they almost certainly would've taken part were it not for Dawson's injury. The pair have been feuding with both The Hardy Boyz and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in recent weeks.

Dawson and Wilder most recently beat Gallows and Anderson on the July 24 edition of Raw:

Dawson's injury exacerbates the lack of depth in the Raw tag team division, especially with the breakup of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Beyond the Hardys and Gallows and Anderson, there aren't any other challengers for Cesaro and Sheamus' tag titles.

The absence of The Revival could, however, open the door for The Authors of Pain to take the step up from NXT and make an immediate impact on Raw after SummerSlam.