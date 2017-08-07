Bayley Ruled out for WWE SummerSlam 2017 with Shoulder Injury

Credit: WWE.com

Bayley will be unable to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 20 in New York City.

WWE announced Monday that Bayley has a separated shoulder:

The former NXT women's champion defeated Sasha Banks on the July 24 edition of Raw to become the No. 1 contender for Bliss' title.

Doubt about Bayley's SummerSlam availability arose after last week's Raw. She gave an interview to WWE revealing she had hurt her shoulder in her match with Nia Jax.

The injury comes at a terrible time for Bayley, because SummerSlam was shaping up to be the biggest moment of her career since arriving on the main roster last year.

She beat Charlotte for the Raw women's title in February, but Banks' involvement in her and Charlotte's feud arguably overshadowed her title reign. Bayley's character in NXT was built around her being the ultimate babyface, and having Banks interfere to assist her in matches undercut that dynamic.

Avenging her defeat to Bliss at Extreme Rules in June and defeating the champion on her own at the summer's biggest pay-per-view would've been a great way to build Bayley back up in the women's division.

Instead, Monday night's edition of Raw will feature a pair of Triple Threat matches within the women's division. The two winners from those matches will they face off in a singles match on Aug. 13 to determine a new No. 1 contender for Bliss.