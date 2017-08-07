    Josh Doctson's Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as 'Slight Pull,' Is Day-to-Day

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    In this photo taken May 14, 2016, Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson, 18, works out during NFL football rookie minicamp, in Ashburn, Va. The Washington Redskins are putting first-round draft pick Josh Doctson on injured reserve with an injured left Achilles tendon. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
    Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

    Washington head coach Jay Gruden said wide receiver Josh Doctson has a "slight pull" of his hamstring and is considered day-to-day at his press conference Monday.

    Doctson, 24, left Sunday's practice early after injuring his hamstring in 7-on-7 drills. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

