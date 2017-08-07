Josh Doctson's Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as 'Slight Pull,' Is Day-to-Day

Josh Doctson's Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as 'Slight Pull,' Is Day-to-DayAugust 7, 2017
Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press
Washington head coach Jay Gruden said wide receiver Josh Doctson has a "slight pull" of his hamstring and is considered day-to-day at his press conference Monday.
Doctson, 24, left Sunday's practice early after injuring his hamstring in 7-on-7 drills.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.