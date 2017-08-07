    Jalen Collins Apologizes for PED Suspension, Says He's 'Disappointed'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. The Falcons won 24-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins addressed his 10-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy following practice on Monday.

    "So I addressed the team, talked to [head coach Dan Quinn], everybody knows what's going on," Collins said, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "I know I let a lot of people down. Everybody's really disappointed, including myself. This is something that I've been struggling with and that I'm working on it to put behind me. Just ready to move forward."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

