Former Rutgers Player L.J. Liston Charged with Murder in 'Revenge Killing'

Associated Press

Former Rutgers' linebacker Lester "L.J." Liston Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Dominic Adams of MLive.com, in what has been described by Michigan prosecutors as a revenge killing.

According to Adams, Liston is also charged with "felony firearm possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death."

Liston allegedly shot and killed Larry James Dunn on July 30 in Flint, Michigan, and injured a 30-year-old woman as well. Per Adams, "The killing appeared to be revenge in connection to another homicide, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office. No other details were released."

Dunn's murder is believed to have been in retaliation for the killing of De'Arirst Richardson, per Adams, a friend of Liston's who was shot and killed on June 15. Dunn had not been charged in Richardson's case, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Liston is currently being held without bail.

He was dismissed from the Rutgers football team in 2015, per Sargeant, but claimed at the time that he had willingly left the team to tend to familial responsibilities after becoming a father. He then transferred to Division II Northern Michigan.