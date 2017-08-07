    Former Rutgers Player L.J. Liston Charged with Murder in 'Revenge Killing'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    Rutgers linebacker Kevin Snyder (45), L.J. Liston (25) and others celebrate after they defeated Maryland 41-38 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Associated Press

    Former Rutgers' linebacker Lester "L.J." Liston Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Dominic Adams of MLive.com, in what has been described by Michigan prosecutors as a revenge killing.

    According to Adams, Liston is also charged with "felony firearm possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

    Liston allegedly shot and killed Larry James Dunn on July 30 in Flint, Michigan, and injured a 30-year-old woman as well. Per Adams, "The killing appeared to be revenge in connection to another homicide, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office. No other details were released."

    Dunn's murder is believed to have been in retaliation for the killing of De'Arirst Richardson, per Adams, a friend of Liston's who was shot and killed on June 15. Dunn had not been charged in Richardson's case, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

    Liston is currently being held without bail.

    He was dismissed from the Rutgers football team in 2015, per Sargeant, but claimed at the time that he had willingly left the team to tend to familial responsibilities after becoming a father. He then transferred to Division II Northern Michigan.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report Shows Continuing Drop in HS Football Players

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Buckeyes Starting NT Hill Suspended to Start Season

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Rutgers Football logo
      Rutgers Football

      Ranking the Best Conferences in CFB

      Greg Wallace
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Wake Forest HC Calls Feud with Jackson 'Fake News'

      DemonDeaconDigest.com
      via DemonDeaconDigest.com