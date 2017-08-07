Ohio State DT Michael Hill Suspended 'A Few Games' for Undisclosed Reason

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer said on Monday that fifth-year senior and defensive tackle Michael Hill would be suspended for "a few games" to open the 2017 season, according to Tim Moody of Scout.com.

Meyer did not specify the reason for the suspension or add any additional details on the duration of the punishment, however.

Hill began seeing playing time in the 2015 season before becoming a starter last year, appearing in all 13 games and registering 21 tackles (three for loss).

Bill Landis of Cleveland.com ranked him as the 25th-best player on Ohio State heading into the season, writing, "His job is not glamorous, but as someone meant to eat up double-teams for players like fellow tackle Dre'Mont Jones and Ohio State's stud defensive ends, he performed well."

With Hill out of action, Jones and Tracy Sprinkle are the likely starting duo at defensive tackle, while Davon Hamilton, Malik Barrow and Jashon Cornell are available as depth pieces in the interior.