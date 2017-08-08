PGA Championship 2017: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Odds and Picks

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

The last major championship of the year will get underway Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it will present a huge opportunity for Jordan Spieth.

After winning the British Open with a tremendous surge on the closing holes during the final round, Spieth has won three different major championships. The PGA Championship would give him the fourth and would enhance his status even further.

If Spieth claims the Wanamaker Trophy that goes to the winner of this event, he would have completed all four major titles at the age of 24. He would beat Tiger Woods to that accomplishment by eight months.

The event will get underway when Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., and Peter Uihlein tee off from the first tee at 7:20 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Five minutes later, Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, and Pablo Larrazabal will tee off from the 10th tee.

The Thursday and Friday rounds of the PGA will be televised by TNT from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. That network will also televise the early parts of the Saturday and Sunday rounds, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. CBS will take over at that point and remain on the air from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The tournament can be live-streamed at the PGA Championship website.

In addition to Woods, the other golfers who have won all four legs of the career grand slam include Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Arnold Palmer came close by winning three legs, but he was never able to earn the PGA Championship crown. In addition to the King, Walter Hagen, Jim Barnes, Lee Trevino, Tommy Armour, Sam Snead, Harold Hilton, Byron Nelson, Raymond Floyd and Tom Watson won three of the four majors.

Watson is the only one of that group, besides Palmer, who was stifled at the PGA Championship.

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Spieth has won three tournaments this year, but he is the +850 second choice in the event, according to OddsShark. Rory McIlroy comes in at odds of +700 and is the favorite.

Here's a look at the leading contenders for this year's PGA Championship.

PGA Championship odds (Courtesy of OddsShark)

Rory McIlroy, +700

Jordan Spieth, +850

Dustin Johnson, +1100

Hideki Matsuyama, +1200

Rickie Fowler, +1600

Jon Rahm, +2200

Brooks Koepka, +2500

Jason Day, +2800

Justin Rose, +3300

Justin Thomas, +3300

Adam Scott, +4000

Henrik Stenson, +4000

Sergio Garcia, +4000

Thomas Pieters, +4000

Paul Casey, +4500

Charley Hoffman, +5000

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Is Jordan Spieth good enough to win the career Grand Slam? It certainly seems that he is a deserving candidate.

After losing the lead in the final round of the British Open to Matt Kuchar on the back nine, he came roaring back to win the Claret Jug when a lesser player might have folded.

Joining the elite company that he would find himself in by winning the Wanamaker Trophy creates quite a bit of pressure. Spieth has proved he can play under difficult circumstances, but winning back-to-back majors seems too much to ask.

On the other hand, McIlroy started to hit the ball extremely well at the British Open, and he might have been the one pushing Spieth if he had played well in the first round. He didn't do that, but he played well in the rest of the tournament which should set him up for an excellent run at the PGA.

Jason Day won the PGA Championship two years ago at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, and he looked like the best player in the world at that point. It is time for the Australian to find his groove again.

However, we like Dustin Johnson to come through with a huge performance in this year's final major. He won three tournaments in a row earlier in the year, and it appeared he would dominate the Masters because he was so hot at the time.

He could not even compete in that event, though, after suffering a fall days before the tee off. However, he will be at his best at Quail Hollow to win the second major of his career.

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Rory McIlroy

3. Jordan Spieth