    Jay Cutler Didn't Join Dolphins 'To Stand on the Sideline,' Says Adam Gase

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler watches before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    While mostly viewed as a foregone conclusion already, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase is leaving little doubt Jay Cutler will be his starting quarterback heading into Week 1. 

    "He didn't come out of retirement to stand on the sideline," Gase told reporters at his Monday press conference.

    Cutler, 34, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins on Sunday. He'd previously retired for a broadcasting job at Fox after finding a tepid market in free agency.

             

