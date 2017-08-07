Predicting the Next WWE Stars to Leave After Eva Marie, Ho Ho Lun's Exits

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

In a pair of recent quiet moves, Eva Marie and Ho Ho Lun exited WWE.

History says they won't be the only two Superstars to depart the company in 2017. WWE's roster is a constantly shifting entity, one where the fat is regularly trimmed, where faces come and go.

Marie leaving came as no surprise. She hadn't been in a WWE ring for over a year. She's been busy acting and modeling.

Her split with WWE is now official, though. The company announced on Aug. 4: "Marie and WWE have mutually agreed to contractually part ways."

Hong Kong-born cruiserweight Lun left on his accord. He told WWE.com. "I went to Hong Kong for vacation about three weeks ago and that’s when I realized that my mother is sick. That's why I decided to tell Matt Bloom, the head coach of the PC, that I wanted to request my release."

Who's next?

The little-used members of the roster are all vulnerable to budget cuts. Those with an injury history may be in danger, too. That leaves two luchadors and a woman often at the center of controversy at the top of the list of WWE wrestlers most likely to follow Lun and Marie out the door.