Browns Reportedly Weren't Interested in Trading Brock Osweiler to Dolphins

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Before bringing Jay Cutler out of retirement, the Miami Dolphins were reportedly rebuffed from acquiring Brock Osweiler from the Cleveland Browns.

"I think the name Brock Osweiler came up [in Miami] ... I was told Cleveland was not interested," ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday on The Dan Patrick Show.

Osweiler, 26, will start the Browns' preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. He is part of a four-man quarterback battle with Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan for the starting job in Cleveland after a one-year stint with the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins made their signing of Cutler, who'd previously retired for a broadcasting job at Fox, official Sunday. His deal is for one year and $10 million, per Schefter.



Schefter did not say how serious Miami's pursuit of Osweiler was, but it's likely he was a backup plan in case Cutler chose to stay in broadcasting. Cutler has a familiarity with Dolphins coach Adam Gase's system after their season together (2015) with the Chicago Bears, and he comes at a lower cost.

Osweiler's $16 million base salary is fully guaranteed for the 2017 season. With the Browns likely wanting a conditional draft pick in exchange for Osweiler as well, the price is comparatively minimal for Cutler, who is also the better quarterback of the two.

Cutler threw for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions in 2016. It was the worst year of his professional career, riddled with injuries, poor performances and a lack of confidence from the Bears coaching staff.

His stats still compared favorably to Osweiler, who threw for 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. The Texans gave Cleveland a 2018 second-round pick to unload his contract.