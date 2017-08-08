Realistic Expectations for Golden State Warriors' 2017-18 Starting Lineup

0 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

In October, the Golden State Warriors were integrating two new players into their starting lineup. By February, the opening group featured the NBA's only All-Star quartet. And in June, they were leading the organization's drive to a second world title in three years.

Suffice it to say, the revamped unit's debut was a resounding success. The sequel might be even sweeter.

Despite seeing three starters enter free agency, Golden State spent large enough to keep them all in the fold. In fact, the Dubs found enough dollars to retain all key members of their rotation and better support them with an upgraded bench.

It all makes you wonder if the best is still to come, which feels like an impossible premise given the club's remarkable 207-39 record over the last three seasons. But there are several realistic reasons to believe this starting five will continue guiding this team to new heights.