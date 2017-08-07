MLB Legend Don Baylor Dies at 68

Matt Brown/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder and manager Don Baylor died Monday from multiple myeloma.

He was 68.

"Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life," Baylor's wife, Rebecca, said in a statement, per ESPN.com.

Baylor, who won the 1979 American League MVP with the California Angels, played for six teams over a 19-year MLB career. He later went on to manage the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

A 1967 second-round draft choice, Baylor made his debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 1970. He would later play for the Oakland Athletics, Angels, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. His career ended in 1988 with a second stint in Oakland, finishing with 338 home runs and 1,276 runs batted in.

Baylor won a World Series ring with the Twins in 1987 and was a three-time Silver Slugger winner, in addition to MVP and All-Star honors in 1979.

The Rockies hired Baylor as their first manager in 1993, a post he held until 1998. Colorado went 440-469 in Baylor's tenure and made a playoff appearance in 1995, for which he won the NL Manager of the Year Award.

After being fired following the 1998 season, Baylor took over in Chicago from 2000 to 2002. The Cubs failed to reach the postseason in each of Baylor's three seasons, and he was fired in the 2002 campaign after posting a 187-220 record.

Baylor spent time as a hitting coach for the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, Rockies and Angels. He was also the bench coach for the New York Mets in 2003 and 2004.