Jose Aldo Says Conor McGregor Has 'No Respect' After Paulie Malignaggi Incident

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jose Aldo has called out Conor McGregor for a lack of respect after his split with training partner Paulie Malignaggi.

As noted by Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting, Malignaggi left the McGregor camp after some images were leaked showing the Irishman getting the better of exchanges between the pair. Aldo, speaking with FightHype (h/t Meshew), had his say on the matter.

"McGregor has no respect for the sport, for the person," said the Brazilian. "That's it. He's not good for the sport."

Asked about the photos, Aldo suggested they showed McGregor pushing the former boxer. "It was a push," he said. "Yes, I believe [Malignaggi]."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.