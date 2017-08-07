    Jose Aldo Says Conor McGregor Has 'No Respect' After Paulie Malignaggi Incident

    DORCHESTER, MA - MARCH 25: (L-R) UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo stares down title challenger Conor McGregor of Ireland during the UFC 189 World Championship Press Tour press conference inside The Strand Theatre on March 25, 2015 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Jose Aldo has called out Conor McGregor for a lack of respect after his split with training partner Paulie Malignaggi. 

    As noted by Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting, Malignaggi left the McGregor camp after some images were leaked showing the Irishman getting the better of exchanges between the pair. Aldo, speaking with FightHype (h/t Meshew), had his say on the matter.

    "McGregor has no respect for the sport, for the person," said the Brazilian. "That's it. He's not good for the sport."

    Asked about the photos, Aldo suggested they showed McGregor pushing the former boxer. "It was a push," he said. "Yes, I believe [Malignaggi]."

             

