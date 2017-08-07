Larry Nance Jr. Says Lonzo Ball Will 'Make Everybody Better,' Stays Mum on LaVar

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. seems excited about the prospect of playing with Lonzo Ball, telling TMZ Sports the No. 2 overall pick will "make everybody better" next season.

Nance spoke briefly to the paparazzo Sunday and said he "certainly hopes" the Lakers return to their "Showtime" glory.

