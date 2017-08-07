    Larry Nance Jr. Says Lonzo Ball Will 'Make Everybody Better,' Stays Mum on LaVar

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. passes the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
    Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. seems excited about the prospect of playing with Lonzo Ball, telling TMZ Sports the No. 2 overall pick will "make everybody better" next season.

    Nance spoke briefly to the paparazzo Sunday and said he "certainly hopes" the Lakers return to their "Showtime" glory.

           

