Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Fact: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 7-4 on Saturday, improving to 43-7 over their last 50 games. They are the first team since 1912 to win 43 games over a 50-game stretch.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: @Dodgers