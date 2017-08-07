    Kyrie Irving Tells Teammate During Pickup Game He Won't Reward Negative Behavior

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    NBA Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving gives instructions while he holds a short basketball clinic with young Taiwanese players in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 22, 2017.(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
    Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

    Whether it's Game 7 of the NBA Finals or a random pickup game with no legacy-altering consequences, never let it be said Kyrie Irving's intensity wavers on a basketball court.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was captured by DelsonTraining on Sunday berating a teammate in a pickup game after he turned the ball over (some NSFW language):

    "Bro, stop turning the ball over," Irving told his teammate. "I'm not rewarding that. I'm not rewarding negative behavior."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Thomas (Hip) 'Doing Great,' Will Be Ready for Camp

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Way-Too-Soon 2018 NBA Draft Big Board

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Willie Reed Arrested for Misdemeanor Battery

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Allen: 'Grit and Grind' Came from Rudy Gay Sitting Out

      Rivea Ruff
      via Bleacher Report