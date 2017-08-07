Kyrie Irving Tells Teammate During Pickup Game He Won't Reward Negative Behavior

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Whether it's Game 7 of the NBA Finals or a random pickup game with no legacy-altering consequences, never let it be said Kyrie Irving's intensity wavers on a basketball court.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was captured by DelsonTraining on Sunday berating a teammate in a pickup game after he turned the ball over (some NSFW language):

"Bro, stop turning the ball over," Irving told his teammate. "I'm not rewarding that. I'm not rewarding negative behavior."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.