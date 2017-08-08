B/R Experts' UEFA Super Cup Predictions

0 of 4

Stars are set to collide on Tuesday, when Real Madrid and Manchester United face off in the UEFA Super Cup.

Champions League winners Real meet Europa League victors United at the National Arena Filip II in Skopje, Macedonia, in the curtain-raiser to the 2017/18 season.

The Red Devils are ahead in terms of fitness, with Los Blancos' domestic season getting under way slightly later. But will that be enough to make the difference?

Read on for our experts' views on the game.