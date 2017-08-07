Barcelona Reportedly Make €70M Ousmane Dembele Bid After Neymar Transfer

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Barcelona have lodged a €70 million (£63 million) bid for Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele.

That's according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who has noted that while the offer is "significant," it will not be enough to convince the Bundesliga giants to cash in on the Frenchman.

Barcelona have made their move for Dembele having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee.

