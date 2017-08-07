    Barcelona Reportedly Make €70M Ousmane Dembele Bid After Neymar Transfer

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    GUANGZHOU, CHINA - JULY 18: #7 Ousmane Dembele of Dortmund in action during the 2017 International Champions Cup football match between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund at University Town Sports Centre Stadium on July 18, 2017 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
    Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

    Barcelona have lodged a €70 million (£63 million) bid for Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele.

    That's according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who has noted that while the offer is "significant," it will not be enough to convince the Bundesliga giants to cash in on the Frenchman.

    Barcelona have made their move for Dembele having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Jean Seri Worth £35M+

      Andy Brassell
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Ready to Pay Seri's €40M Release Clause

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City Teen Foden Leaves Pep Speechless

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      Dortmund: Barca's €100M for Dembele Is Not Enough

      Sport EN
      via sport