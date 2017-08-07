    Antonio Conte's Frustration to Reportedly Prompt £60M Virgil van Dijk Bid

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk walks from the pitch at half time in the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on January 14, 2017. / AFP / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Chelsea are reportedly set to make a £60 million offer for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in order to "ease [manager Antonio] Conte's frustrations" following their penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday. 

    The Mirror's Darren Lewis reported Conte has called on Chelsea's board for more reinforcements in the aftermath of the defeat.

    The Blues are said to have turned to "rebel" Van Dijk to appease the Italian. In July, Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino announced the Dutchman had informed the club of his desire to leave this summer, per David Hytner of the Guardian.

                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

