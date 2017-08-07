Antonio Conte's Frustration to Reportedly Prompt £60M Virgil van Dijk Bid

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a £60 million offer for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in order to "ease [manager Antonio] Conte's frustrations" following their penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The Mirror's Darren Lewis reported Conte has called on Chelsea's board for more reinforcements in the aftermath of the defeat.

The Blues are said to have turned to "rebel" Van Dijk to appease the Italian. In July, Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino announced the Dutchman had informed the club of his desire to leave this summer, per David Hytner of the Guardian.

