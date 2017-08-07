Trevor Siemian Reportedly Outplaying Paxton Lynch in Every Broncos Practice

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Paxton Lynch may be the Denver Broncos' quarterback of the future, but he is reportedly losing the signal-caller battle in early practices to Trevor Siemian.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports cited "a handful of team personnel" Sunday and said Siemian is leading the quarterback race "basically by default."

Most notably, Robinson wrote "Lynch has lost every single practice session to Siemian" and pointed to a particular practice when the Memphis product left general manager John Elway "clench-jawed" after three straight interceptions.

Robinson explained there is "behind-closed-doors chagrin" from the front office that things are shaping up to be similar to the 2016 campaign.

The Broncos finished 9-7 last year, which was good enough for third place in the AFC West. They snapped their streak of five straight postseasons largely because they were a middling 21st in the league in passing yards per game.

Siemian finished with 3,401 passing yards, 18 touchdown throws and 10 interceptions in 14 games, while Lynch countered with 497 passing yards, two touchdown throws and one interception in three games.

Despite the difference in stats, Robinson explained Elway and the front office view Siemian as someone "whose greatest upside might be no better than a middle-of-league starter."

Lynch—who was a first-round pick in 2016—has seemingly been given the opportunity to seize the reigns moving forward against the 2015 seventh-round pick Siemian but has failed to do so in the early going this offseason.

While the quarterbacks have, in practice, faced a formidable Broncos defense that finished fourth in the league in both points and yards allowed per game last season and may look better against other defenses once games start, aerial struggles could prove to be their fatal flaw once again.

If Denver doesn't receive better quarterback play, the dominant defense will likely be for naught for the second straight year.