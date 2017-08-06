Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Darren Daulton Dies at Age 55

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies announced former catcher Darren Daulton died Sunday at the age of 55:

The Phillies issued a statement and noted Daulton battled brain cancer for four years before he died.

Daulton played 1,109 of his 1,161 career games from 1983 through 1997 for Philadelphia. He was a member of the 1993 World Series squad and the Phillies Wall of Fame. He also played for the then Florida Marlins during the 1997 campaign.

"Darren was a true leader of men," Phillies chairman emeritus Bill Giles said in the team's statement. "The Phillies would not have gone to the 1993 World Series without his leadership. In addition to being an outstanding clubhouse leader, he was also a fighter. He battled through five knee operations to become an All-Star. I really enjoyed watching him for 14 years in uniform. Darren was a super human being. His teammates loved him, I loved him like he was one of my own. In fact, he called me 'Uncle Bill.'"

Daulton was a three-time All-Star and won the 1992 Silver Slugger award with a slash line of .270/.385/.524 to go with 27 home runs and a league-leading 109 RBI. While he won the 1997 World Series as a member of the Marlins after he was traded to Florida, Daulton was best known as a leader on the Phillies throughout his career.

Glen Macnow of WIP in Philadelphia tweeted that "every member of that pennant winner will attest that he was a terrific teammate."

According to the Phillies' statement, Daulton established the Darren Daulton Foundation in 2011. The foundation started raising funds to fight brain cancer in 2013.