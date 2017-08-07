PGA Championship 2017: Odds for Sleepers and Favorites at Quail Hollow

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

A sensational finish by Jordan Spieth highlighted the British Open last month, and he will have a chance to earn the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship this week at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A win at the PGA Championship would propel Spieth to elite status on the tour, and he would become the youngest player ever to win all four major titles. The 24-year-old Spieth would be six months younger than Tiger Woods when he captured his fourth major.

It is somewhat of a surprise that Spieth is the +850 second choice to win the PGA Championship, according to OddsShark. If a bettor placed a $100 wager on Spieth and he came away with the Wanamaker Trophy that goes to the winner, that bettor would earn a $850 profit in addition to getting his original $100 bet back.

While it would seem logical that Spieth will get the most support in the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy is the +700 favorite to win the event.

PGA Championship odds (Courtesy of OddsShark)

Rory McIlroy, +700

Jordan Spieth, +850

Dustin Johnson, +1100

Hideki Matsuyama, +1200

Rickie Fowler, +1600

Jon Rahm, +2200

Brooks Koepka, +2500

Jason Day, +2800

Justin Rose, +3300

Justin Thomas, +3300

Adam Scott, +4000

Henrik Stenson, +4000

Sergio Garcia, +4000

Thomas Pieters, +4000

Paul Casey, +4500

Charley Hoffman, +5000

Spieth is having a sensational year on the tour, having won three tournaments this year, along with a second-place finish, two third-place showings and eight top-10 results in the 18 tournaments he has entered.

He has earned more than $6.9 million this season, and he shot a 12-under 268 to win the British Open in July. After losing the lead to Matt Kuchar on the back nine of the final round, Spieth surged in the final holes to win the title.

Spieth ranks first on the tour in scoring average at 69.040 per round, and he is also first in most birdies as he averages 4.57 per round, according to PGATour.com.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

McIlroy has not been as effective as Spieth this year, but he clearly has all the elements needed to put together a winning effort at the North Carolina course.

McIlroy's best finishes in 2017 came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational when he tied for fourth, and he matched that at the British Open. Additionally, he tied for fifth at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week.

It's hard to ignore McIlroy because he combines tremendous power with excellent shotmaking ability. When his putter is working well, he has a chance to win any tournament.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson is the third choice at +1100, and he looked like he would be the tour's dominant player this year when he won three consecutive tournaments in February and March. He was a strong favorite to win the Masters in April, but he had to pull out after suffering a fall in the home he was renting just days before Augusta, Georgia tournament was scheduled to tee off.

Johnson missed the cut in the U.S. Open and tied for 54th in the British Open, but he can never be counted out because of his incredible power and shotmaking ability. Johnson is averaging 314.3 yards per drive, and that ranks first on the tour.

It's not just a tournament where favorites are going to step out and dominate. There are a number of sleepers who have a chance to perform well at Quail Hollow.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia all enter the tournament at odds of +4000, and all three have a chance to play well. Scott may have the best swing in the game, while Stenson is among the best in the world when he is on top of his game. Garcia won the Masters earlier this year, and he was able to get rid of a load of significant pressure when he took the green jacket and won the first major of his career.

Charley Hoffman is a legitimate sleeper at odds of +5500 to win the PGA Championship, and he has a lot to offer his backers. Hoffman has won nearly $3.8 million on the tour this year, and he finished second in the RBC Canadian Open and third in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Hoffman averages 4.03 birdies per round, which ranks 12th on the tour, and he is 11th in FedEx Cup points.

Louis Oosthuizen is another sleeper that deserves strong consideration at odds of +10000. The South African has one of the sweetest swings in the game, and when he gets on a hot streak, he is capable of reeling off a for second in the Players Championship this year and finished third in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Oosthuizen has won more than $2 million this year and has made the cut in 13 of 14 tournaments.