Josh Norman Says He's Being Targeted with NFL Banning Bow-and-Arrow Celebration

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is not pleased the NFL will prohibit his bow-and-arrow celebration during the 2017 season.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, league official Carl Johnson visited Washington's camp Sunday and explained any type of celebrations involving imaginary weaponry use will be flagged—whether performed on the field or sideline.

"You're just picking on one person here," Norman said, per Keim. "[Brandin] Cooks has been doing it for years, and now all of a sudden you want to quit and stop it? Why is that?"

Norman also pointed to stadium celebrations in New England and Tampa Bay involving shooting a cannon and musket and wondered "If one of them is bad and looked at as dangerous, how come not all of them are looked at in that way?"

Keim noted the cornerback was fined $10,000 and penalized after performing his bow-and-arrow celebration during a game against the Cleveland Browns last season, so the idea of him drawing a flag for the demonstration is not new.

"It's not like you're shooting at somebody," Norman continued. "You're shooting up. It gets the crowd excited, something to where everyone's getting pumped up, so why take that away? What for?"

The 2015 First Team All-Pro member is widely considered one of the best players in the league at his position and had reason for celebration after each of his seven interceptions over the last two seasons.

According to Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus, Norman's allowed passer rating of 74.3 ranked 14th among the league's qualified cornerbacks last season. If he continues to play at an impressive level and make plays worthy of celebration, he will have to come up with a new demonstration for the upcoming season if he wants to avoid a penalty.