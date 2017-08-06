Steelers Reportedly Expect Martavis Bryant to Be Cleared This Week by NFL

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly expect wide receiver Martavis Bryant to be back on the field in the near future.

On Sunday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Pittsburgh is "thinking" the Clemson product "will be cleared to return this week" from his substance-abuse suspension that forced him to miss the 2016 season.

This comes after Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told Bryant he couldn't participate in Friday's practice because the league was still reviewing his conditional reinstatement.

Bryant was reportedly dressed and ready to practice when Colbert stopped him, likely indicating he thought he was cleared to return.

"I have nothing new on that front," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at the time, per Fittipaldo. "He's doing everything he can to cooperate with the New York as are we. We're just waiting for the final word from those guys."

Fittipaldo noted in a separate article an NFL spokesman said Friday the receiver still hadn't fulfilled his requirements to rejoin Pittsburgh in practice.

The NFL's announcement in April explained "once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Bryant's clinical resources in Pittsburgh, he will be permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games," via Fittipaldo.

The 25-year-old tallied 765 receiving yards and six touchdown catches in 11 games in 2015 after hauling in eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2014. If and when he returns to the field, Bryant will make the Steelers offense all the more dangerous because he provides quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with another dynamic target when defenses focus too much attention on Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

Bryant will also be up for review before the regular season starts if he eventually joins his teammates during offseason practice.