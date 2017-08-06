Trent Baalke Reportedly Hired by NFL as Football Operations Consultant

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as a consultant for its football operations department, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

According to Schefter, Baalke will "work on game-related matters, player development and evaluation, [and] officiating video review."

The 49ers fired Baalke in January along with head coach Chip Kelly after the team went 2-14 in 2016.

Baalke became San Francisco's GM in 2011 and helped oversee and orchestrate one of the most successful periods in franchise history since the end of the George Seifert era in the mid-1990s. The 49ers began trending downward following Jim Harbaugh's departure as head coach. The team won eight games in 2014, five games in 2015 and Baalke's reign culminated with the 49ers tying their record for fewest wins.

Prior to taking over as the 49ers GM, Baalke was the team's vice president of player personnel. He also held executive roles with the New York Jets and Washington Redskins before joining San Francisco as a scout for the Western region in 2005.