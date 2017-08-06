Report: Dolphins Never Considered Colin Kaepernick, Preferred Christian Ponder

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins "never seriously considered, or contacted" Colin Kaepernick about joining the team in recent days, SiriusXM's Craig Mish reported Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal (before incentives) with Jay Cutler on Sunday. According to Mish, Miami would've targeted Christian Ponder—not Kaepernick—had its pursuit of Cutler failed.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman was among those perplexed by Mish's report:

Ponder and Kaepernick were teammates on the San Francisco 49ers last year, with Ponder backing Kaepernick up when Kaepernick reclaimed the starting job from Blaine Gabbert. Ponder hasn't thrown a pass in the regular season since 2014.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday the Dolphins' front office had included Kaepernick among the candidates to replace Ryan Tannehill, who suffered an injury during practice. The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported Tannehill has a partially torn left ACL.

Many fans have wondered whether NFL owners are blackballing Kaepernick as a result of his social activism and national anthem protest last year. New York Giants co-owner John Mara told The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas in May he had heard from Giants fans who made their dissatisfaction with Kaepernick clear.

"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara said. "If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I’ve run into."

There likely would've been even more fan outcry in Miami, where Kaepernick was criticized last fall for expressing a more sympathetic opinion toward Fidel Castro.

Miami is home to many Cuban exiles and the descendants of former Cuban residents. The New York Times' Lizette Alvarez reported hundreds in Miami celebrated the death of the former president of Cuba in November.