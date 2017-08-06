WGC Bridgestone Invitational 2017: Hideki Matsuyama Earns 5th Career PGA Win

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

There is a new leader atop the FedEx Cup standings.

Hideki Matsuyama fired off a nine-under 61 on Sunday to finish at 16 under overall and win the 2017 Bridgestone Invitational by five strokes. Zach Johnson, who held the 54-hole lead, finished in second at 11 under.

Charley Hoffman (-10) came in third place, and Thomas Pieters (-8) finished fourth. Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy (-7) tied for fifth.

Matsuyama, 25, now has five career PGA wins. This is his first since February's Waste Management Phoenix Open and just the second of his career that did not end in a playoff.

