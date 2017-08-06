    WGC Bridgestone Invitational 2017: Hideki Matsuyama Earns 5th Career PGA Win

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    AKRON, OH - AUGUST 06: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on from the tenth green during the final round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 6, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    There is a new leader atop the FedEx Cup standings.

    Hideki Matsuyama fired off a nine-under 61 on Sunday to finish at 16 under overall and win the 2017 Bridgestone Invitational by five strokes. Zach Johnson, who held the 54-hole lead, finished in second at 11 under.

    Charley Hoffman (-10) came in third place, and Thomas Pieters (-8) finished fourth. Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy (-7) tied for fifth.

    Matsuyama, 25, now has five career PGA wins. This is his first since February's Waste Management Phoenix Open and just the second of his career that did not end in a playoff.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Golf logo
      Golf

      In-Kyung Kim Wins Women's British Open

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Greg Owen Holds Lead After Round 3 at Barracuda Championship

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Best Players to Never Win PGA Championship

      Pga
      via Pga
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Johnson, Pieters Share Lead at Bridgestone Invitational

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report