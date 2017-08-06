IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 Results and Medal Table After Sunday

David Ramos/Getty Images

Tori Bowie won the women's 100 metres final during Sunday's 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships, the marquee event of the night.

The American athlete finished in 10.85 seconds, just ahead of Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou and well ahead of favourite Elaine Thompson from Jamaica.





Recap

Most expected the final of the 100 metres to be a three-horse race, with Thomspon leading the charge ahead of Dafne Schippers and Bowie. The Olympic champion had a slight stumble, however, and never played a role in the race for the medals.

Per the IAAF's official Twitter account, Bowie had no idea she took the gold until she saw the official result:

Schippers finished third behind Bowie and Ta Lou, who came agonisingly close to winning.

Unlike the previous two days, the British fans didn't have any real favourites for silverware to cheer on―or Usain Bolt to admire one last time. The crowd focused its energy on Katarina Johnson-Thompson and the heptathlon, but once again, the 24-year-old fell short of the expectations.

Heading into the final event, Johnson-Thompson still had an outside chance at a medal, but she needed to beat Anouk Vetter by 17 seconds or more. As shared by The Sun's Vikki Orvice, she couldn't hit the mark:

Belgium's Nafi Thiam, last year's surprise Olympic champion, bounced back from a so-so showing on Saturday to win the gold with a solid points haul.

For Johnson-Thompson, her tendency to flop in a major discipline and lose out on medals as a result is becoming a worrying habit. This year it was the high jump on Saturday―a discpline in which she dominated the field during last year's Olympics, setting a mark that would have won the gold had she participated in the solo event.

Greece's Katerina Stefanidi took home the gold in the women's pole vault, setting the best mark of the year by clearing 4.91 metres. Home favourite Holly Bradshaw had to settle for sixth place.

In the shot put, New Zealand's Tom Walsh was the victor after defending champion Joe Kovacs was called for a foul on his final attempt. According to PennTrackXC, the American didn't agree with the decision:

Kyle Langford gave the home fans something to cheer about late in the evening, qualifying for the final of the 800 metres. The Brit made the cut thanks to a mad dash in the final 100 metres, and the vocal crowd in London likely played their part.