Falcons' Jalen Collins Suspended 10 Games for Violating NFL PEDs Policy

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons announced Sunday the NFL suspended cornerback Jalen Collins for 10 games after he violated the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Collins received a four-game suspension for a similar violation last April.

"We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "Such are the consequences when certain choices are made. Our decisions going forward will be based on what [head coach Dan Quinn] and I feel is best for the team."

Kelsey Conway of the team website noted Collins can continue practicing with the team through the preseason. His suspension will go into effect with Week 1 of the regular season.

In eight games last year, the 24-year-old finished with 31 tackles and two interceptions. Pro Football Focus rated him as the 22nd-best cornerback in the league, with a grade of 81.5.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller speculated the Falcons could move on from Collins without missing a beat:

ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reported Wednesday that Collins had worked with Atlanta's third string in practice. Quinn called it a "coaching decision."

"He's not getting as many [reps], and that's just from a coaching decision," Quinn said. "There might be days when he gets more. So for me, we've got [18] guys back there. We're trying to work it all the way through. For me, tomorrow, it could be different."

McClure also reported the Falcons weren't looking to trade or cut Collins. His suspension could change the team's thinking.