Women's British Open 2017: In-Kyung Kim Wins Despite Michelle Wie Rally

Overnight leader In-Kyung Kim held on to win the 2017 Women's British Open on Sunday, despite a rally from Michelle Wie and a record-tying round from Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

The latter played a round of eight-under 64, tying Wie's mark set on Thursday, but Kim kept her composure to hold off the pair.

Wie started the day on fire, with six birdies and not a single mistake on the front nine. The American star quickly climbed the leaderboard while Kim had yet to start her round, putting heaps of pressure on her opponent.

Wie set a Kingsbarns Golf Links course record on Thursday, so everyone knew she was perfectly capable of keeping up the tremendous pace. But faced with all that pressure, Kim came out swinging as well, evidenced by her very first shot:

The 29-year-old opened with birdie and made par on every hole until the eighth, where she made birdie again. For all of Wie's brilliance, Kim's massive lead entering the round meant she was still comfortably ahead.

Cracks started to show on the ninth, where she dropped her first shot, but Wie's pace also dropped. She made birdie on the 12th but barely made inroads elsewhere, and Ewart Shadoff overtook her midway through the back nine.

Wie finished at six under, three shots behind Ewart Shadoff, and both sat and watched as Kim started the final four holes with a two-shot advantage. She would make par the rest of the way, finishing one under for the day.

It marks Kim's first-ever major title and her third LPGA Tour win of the season, continuing her impressive hot streak.