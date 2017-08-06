Jay Cutler Rumors: Dolphins 'Making Ground' on Contract Talks with Retired QB

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Jay Cutler may still be in play for the Miami Dolphins as they look to sign another quarterback following an injury to Ryan Tannehill.

ESPN.com's Jeff Darlington reported Sunday the Dolphins are "making ground" on convincing Cutler to come out of retirement. Darlington added the two sides are in "significant negotiations" on a contract.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 34-year-old would considering signing with Miami only if Tannehill's knee injury keeps him out for an extended period of time.

Darlington and ESPN.com colleague Adam Schefter reported Tannehill may require season-ending surgery to repair his left knee.