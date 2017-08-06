Justin Lin Says Space Jam 2 Timing Isn't Right, Talks Working with LeBron James

Ben Margot/Associated Press

While there will someday be a Space Jam sequel, do not expect it any time soon. Justin Lin, who is set to direct the film, said the timing is "not right yet" to go into production.

"Warner Brothers has been great," Lin said during a Television Critics Association panel, per Fred Topel of Slash Film. "I feel like it's been very precious. Everybody at the studio's been calling, 'Let's go, let's go,' and I'm like, '[It's] not right yet.' To me, the challenge is we have actors who are also professional athletes, so schedule is something that is tough. I've been really wanting to push that genre, but to do that you need the right amount of time. So there's a logistical challenge but also creatively to do a sequel 20 years later with a new cast and also to be able to, in a relevant way, bring the Looney Tunes back. That's very important to me to do it right. I feel I've done nine different iterations already, and we're going to keep going, but we're getting closer every day."

LeBron James is set to star in the Warner Bros. vehicle, which has been rumored for years and was confirmed for production in 2016. Lin said James' schedule makes it difficult to find time for a movie shoot.

"It's a different challenge because he's a professional basketball player," Lin said. "He's not retired. When the first one happened, it was during a strike, and Michael Jordan was retired. From what I've learned in film, you have to be passionate, and when you're ready, you'll make it happen."

Based on James' social media posts, movies have been the last thing on his mind all summer. His Instagram has featured a constant stream of his workouts and work with kids, the typical fare for a James offseason.

While James' SpringHill Entertainment production company remains part of his growing empire, news on that front has been in short supply this summer—a change from 2016, when multiple projects were either announced or put into place.